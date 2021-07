Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday that businesses will face a ten-day suspension even with a single violation of social distancing protocols starting Thursday.The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting at Seoul City Hall to check quarantine efforts in the capital region.Kim said Seoul and nearby regions including Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will enforce a so-called "one-strike-and-you're-out" system starting Thursday, tightening its regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.The prime minister called for active cooperation from small firms and businesses in the fight against COVID-19.He stressed that the nation is facing its greatest crisis yet, noting that the number of infections is rapidly rising with reports of variants in the capital region.