Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun of the Saint Louis Cardinals grabbed his third win of the season in Major League Baseball, helping the team beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Monday.Kim pitched seven scoreless innings at Oracle Park in San Francisco against the Giants, which currently has the highest winning average.Kim threw 89 pitches in total, including three hits and two base on balls. He had two strikeouts.Kim, who recorded this season’s second quality start, saw his earned run average(ERA) slip from three-point-79 to three-point-39.