Tokyo Denies Sankei Report on S. Korea Outreach for Moon's Japan Visit

The Japanese government has denied a report that said Seoul contacted Tokyo about a visit by President Moon Jae-in to coincide with the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will kick off on July 23.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato in a briefing on Tuesday said Tokyo has not received an official notice from Seoul, effectively refuting the report. He added that attendance by heads of states at Olympic events are arranged directly with the IOC, and he understands Seoul has begun such procedures.The Sankei Shimbun earlier on Tuesday quoted a Japanese government official as saying that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was willing to hold a summit with Moon if the latter comes to visit Japan.Should it take place, such a summit would be the first between Moon and Suga since the Japanese prime minister took office last September.Previously, the two leaders had held a telephone conversation shortly after Suga became prime minister. They also exchanged greetings at the G7 Summit held in Britain last month but did not hold a separate bilateral summit.