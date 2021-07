Photo : KBS News

Torrential rains in southern provinces suspended train services and closed down roads on Tuesday.According to the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), train operations for parts of the Gyeongjeon Line serving South Gyeongang and South Jeolla Provinces were suspended due to closures of certain sections of the nation's railway lines.The closed sections are Suncheon-Songjeong, Suncheon-Iksan and Mokpo-Suncheon.KORAIL said that it will likely restore the service in the afternoon, but that it would depend on weather conditions.Heavy downpours also suspended 22 ferries for 12 routes, including the Yeosu-Geomun link.Traffic was closed on 12 road sections across the nation including eight in South Jeolla Province and two in Gwangju to circumvent accidents stemming from possible landslides and flooding.