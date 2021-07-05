S. Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Calls for Int'l Support for Peace Efforts

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon urged global support for Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula during an international forum on nuclear disarmament.According to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Choi made the remarks at the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, a multilateral forum on nuclear arms control issues, held on Monday.The ministry said in a press release that the vice minister explained the government's efforts towards a complete denuclearization of the peninsula and to establish lasting peace in the region, while asking the international community to continue its support for peace efforts.Choi also stressed the need to strengthen the international nuclear nonproliferation regime to ensure a future free of nuclear weapons.The virtual meeting aimed to discuss ways to further promote nuclear disarmament ahead of the review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, for which next year marks the 50th anniversary since the treaty took effect.