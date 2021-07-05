Statue of Peace Honoring Sexual Slavery Victims Returns to Aichi after Nearly 2 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

A statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery was put on display at a public center in Japan for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday.The Statue of Peace, a joint work by artist couple Kim Seo-kyung and Kim Eun-sung, was featured at an exhibit at a city-run gallery in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.The last time the statue was shown to the public in Japan was between August and October of 2019 in an exhibit titled “After 'Freedom of Expression?'” at the Aichi Triennale in Nagoya.The statue depicts a young girl with short hair, wearing a beige short coat and a black skirt with no shoes, sitting in a chair. On her right, there’s an empty chair and on her left shoulder sits a small bird.The exhibit of the statue comes after organizers received approval for the use of the space after more than three months. Efforts to show the statue at similar events in Tokyo and Osaka had hit a snag due to strong opposition from Japan’s ultra right forces.