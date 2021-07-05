Incheon Confirms 23 COVID-19 Cases at Elementary School

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities are carrying out COVID-19 tests on students and faculty at an elementary school in Incheon after more than 20 infections were reported there.According to Incheon’s Michuhol District and the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education on Tuesday, two sixth graders at Inju Elementary School in Michuhol District tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.Quarantine authorities then ran preliminary tests on 55 other sixth graders in the school and found that 20 more were infected. A school official also tested positive. Of the remaining 33 students, five were categorized as “undecided" cases and are waiting for more accurate results.Authorities set up a walk-through testing center in the school on Tuesday morning and are carrying out tests for some three-thousand students, teachers and staff as well as their families.An official of the Michuhol District office said the office requested authorities to determine whether the infections at the school involve the highly transmissible Delta strain.