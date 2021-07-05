Parents Who Fail to Pay Child Support to Have Their Info. Made Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin providing the personal information of parents who fail to pay their monthly child support.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Tuesday that revisions to a relevant ordinance passed the Cabinet earlier in the day.The ministry said that starting on July 13 the government will disclose to the public and members of the media the name, age, occupation and address of parents who are behind on child support payments, after the court orders that the indebted parent be detained.Parents who are reported missing, those who filed for bankruptcy or have begun a debtor rehabilitation process will be exempt from the disclosure.The government will also suspend the indebted parent's driver's license. Still, if the license is directly linked to their source of income, they may be granted an exemption through a review.Failure to pay child support of more than 50 million won can also result in a travel ban for the indebted parent. Those that plan to launch a business or seek medical treatment overseas could request the government to temporarily ease travel restrictions.