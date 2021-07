Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has welcomed a recent re-classification of South Korea as a "developed economy" by a United Nations agency, and said it was only made possible through the efforts of the Korean people.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon touted the unanimous decision by the UN Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD), the agency's first upward adjustment for any developing nation since its foundation in 1964, as global acknowledgement of South Korea's progress.The president said the country's standing has improved in the global arena, citing its economic growth to the tenth largest in the world as well as an invitation to attend the Group of Seven(G7) summit for two consecutive years.Moon said its people can take pride in its achievements, and pledged to continue making advances for South Korea to emerge as a leading nation.