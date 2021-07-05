Menu Content

Over 4,000 Quarantine Exemptions Granted for Vaccinated Travelers So Far

Write: 2021-07-06 15:14:49Update: 2021-07-06 16:48:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Over four-thousand international arrivals were granted waivers from mandatory self-quarantine in the first five days of a government policy shift that exempts the requirement for those who completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, four-thousand-34 people submitted exemption requests upon entry as of Tuesday.

Some three-thousand-943 of those who received the waiver were visiting close family in Korea, while 59 came to attend funerals and 27 others on business.

Another eight-hundred-60 were also allowed to skip quarantine without being vaccinated for various reasons including deaths in the family.

The government is exempting a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from countries without major variant cases, provided they were vaccinated overseas at least two weeks prior to entry for business, academic, humanitarian or public purposes.
