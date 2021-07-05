Seoul to Ban Drinking at Riverside Parks after 10 p.m. from Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will ban drinking at all Han River parks past 10 p.m. starting on Wednesday.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday issued the administrative order aimed at curbing the COVID-19 outbreak, prohibiting alcohol from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until further notice.Violators can face a maximum fine of 100-thousand won in accordance with infectious disease prevention laws. Seoul City will also seek compensation for quarantine expenses from violators who cause infections.In a press briefing, Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said that those who are caught breaching the rule will first be given a warning and fined if they fail to follow orders.The outdoor drinking ban was included in stepped-up distancing guidelines the central government announced on Sunday for the capital area which is reporting a sharp increase in virus cases.