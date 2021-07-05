Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Seoul to Ban Drinking at Riverside Parks after 10 p.m. from Wednesday

Write: 2021-07-06 15:25:33Update: 2021-07-06 15:46:18

Seoul to Ban Drinking at Riverside Parks after 10 p.m. from Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will ban drinking at all Han River parks past 10 p.m. starting on Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday issued the administrative order aimed at curbing the COVID-19 outbreak, prohibiting alcohol from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until further notice.

Violators can face a maximum fine of 100-thousand won in accordance with infectious disease prevention laws. Seoul City will also seek compensation for quarantine expenses from violators who cause infections.

In a press briefing, Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said that those who are caught breaching the rule will first be given a warning and fined if they fail to follow orders.

The outdoor drinking ban was included in stepped-up distancing guidelines the central government announced on Sunday for the capital area which is reporting a sharp increase in virus cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >