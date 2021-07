Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main bourse hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, seven trading days after setting the previous record.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose twelve points, or zero-point-36 percent, closing the day at three-thousand-305-point-21. It shattered the previous high reached on June 25 at three-thousand-302-point-84.Foreign investors bought a net 223-point-five billion won in local stocks, while institutional investors also snapped up 71-point-two billion won worth of shares. Individual investors net sold 294 billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ weakened, losing two-point-37 points, or zero-point-23 percent, to close at one-thousand-44-point-96.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-129-point-seven won.