Write: 2021-07-06 15:46:51Update: 2021-07-06 15:56:06

Israeli PM Confirms Vaccine Swap Agreement with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced a vaccine swap deal with South Korea, saying 700-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be transferred to the Asian country. 

According to The Jerusalem Post and other local media, the Israeli leader characterized the agreement as a win-win deal, adding the vaccines are effective and life-saving. 

The batch Israel will be sending are known to have been bought from Pfizer last year and set to expire at the end of the month, after a deal to transfer them to the Palestinian Authority fell through. 

Prime Minister Bennett explained Israel will receive back the same number of vaccines from South Korea from their future shipment in September or October. He said the swap will reduce gaps and ensure that Israel has a proper stock of vaccines. 

Bennett also thanked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for assisting in the swap negotiation.
