Politics

Document Reveals Military Notified US about 1980 Martial Law in Gwangju

Write: 2021-07-06 16:06:53Update: 2021-07-06 16:10:53

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. government document revealed that the military junta under former President Chun Doo-hwan gave a heads up to Washington a day before declaring martial law in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 27, 1980.

The declassified documents obtained by Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday include a report by then-U.S. Ambassador to South Korea William Gleysteen on his meeting with Choi Kwang-soo, then-presidential chief of staff, on May 26.

At the meeting, Choi told Gleysteen that many of its military commanders, including Lee Hee-sung, then-martial law commander, decided that they must not allow the situation in Gwangju to further escalate.

Choi added that the military plans to take action without a prior announcement, to quell what could become a violent civil resistance.

Although it was previously reported that the U.S. was aware of the army's plans to declare martial law, this is the first disclosure of a relevant document from the U.S. government.
