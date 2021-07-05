Document Reveals Military Notified US about 1980 Martial Law in Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. government document revealed that the military junta under former President Chun Doo-hwan gave a heads up to Washington a day before declaring martial law in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 27, 1980.The declassified documents obtained by Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday include a report by then-U.S. Ambassador to South Korea William Gleysteen on his meeting with Choi Kwang-soo, then-presidential chief of staff, on May 26.At the meeting, Choi told Gleysteen that many of its military commanders, including Lee Hee-sung, then-martial law commander, decided that they must not allow the situation in Gwangju to further escalate.Choi added that the military plans to take action without a prior announcement, to quell what could become a violent civil resistance.Although it was previously reported that the U.S. was aware of the army's plans to declare martial law, this is the first disclosure of a relevant document from the U.S. government.