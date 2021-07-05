Downpours Cause 2 Deaths in Southern Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy downpours in southern provinces have left two people dead while submerging more than 14-thousand-800 hectares of farmland.An 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday among the rubble of a collapsed residence in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, some nine hours after a landslide washed away and destroyed several homes in the area.The victim, identified only by her surname Lee, reportedly picked up a phone call from a fellow village resident three hours after the landslide, but no conversation took place.Police and fire officials finally located her by tracking the ringtones on her phone. Unfortunately, she had already passed away by the time they arrived.Earlier in the day, another woman in her 60s was found dead in Haenam in the same province possibly due to drowning while trying to escape a flash flood.Some 120 people in the southern region had to flee their homes while 128 households in the port city of Busan suffered a power outage.The Korean Red Cross is on hand to provide aid supplies such as tents and blankets for the evacuees.The deluge has also flooded roads and farmland and disrupted rail, air and sea transport as well as access to hundreds of hiking trails at ten national parks.