S. Korea's Population Continues to Shrink in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's population continued to decline in the first half of this year.While the total number of households reached a record high, the size of each family dwindled with the average number of household members hitting an all-time low of two-point-two.According to a statistics report by the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, the median age of the country's 51-point-six million population stood at 43-point-four years as of end June.South Korea's population shrank for the first time last year and the downward trend has continued in the first six months of this year.The number of households rose to a record 23-point-two million as of the second quarter as more people choose to live alone. Single-person households make up nearly 40 percent of the total.The ministry said the problem of a rapidly aging population is more pronounced in provincial areas as the young generation gravitate toward the capital and larger cities to seek out better career prospects.It said that if the current pace continues, people in their 50s and older will account for half the population in ten years.