Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Fijian President Jioji Konrote have exchanged letters and agreed to expand cooperation as their countries mark 50 years since establishing diplomatic relations.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Moon assessed the development of Seoul-Suva ties and hoped the two nations would overcome pandemic-induced difficulties and expand cooperation in various areas, including politics, economy and culture.Moon also assessed the upcoming signing of the Framework Agreement for Grant Aid, saying the accord will pave the way for more stable development cooperation between the two countries.The two leaders are scheduled to sign the agreement on Friday.The Fijian leader said with the signing, the two countries are demonstrating their shared hope for enhanced partnerships for global prosperity, peace and security.