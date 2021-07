Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea is poised to surge well over one-thousand on Wednesday, amid growing concerns over a recent spike in new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area.According to health authorities and regional governments on Tuesday, the projected number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the day already stood at one-thousand-six as of 6 p.m. The official daily tally will be announced at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.It would mark the first time in six months the country reports a daily figure over one thousand since the peak of the third wave on January third, when it registered one-thousand-20 new cases.The greater Seoul area had confirmed 880 cases as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, or 87-point-five percent of the cases compiled thus far.The average daily number of new cases over the past week across the nation was 768, with 746 reported on Tuesday.