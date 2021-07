Photo : KBS News

More monsoonal downpours are expected to pelt southern provinces and cities on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that southern regions and southern Chungcheong areas will come under the influence of rain clouds between Tuesday night and Wednesday.Expected precipitation for some of the regions amounts to over 50 millimeters per hour. Rain will be accompanied by thunder and lightning.Southern regions, except for northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province, were forecast to record 50 to 150 millimeters of rain between 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.Chungcheong regions, northern North Gyeongsang areas and mountainous areas in Jeju are forecast to receive 30 to 80 millimeters, and the rest of Jeju, Ulleung Island and Dokdo five to 30 millimeters.