Heavy Rains in Southern Provinces Leave 2 Dead, 80 homeless

Photo : KBS News

The torrential downpour that has pounded on southern provinces since Monday left 2 dead and scores more homeless as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a woman in her 60s drowned after being swept away in a flash flood near her home in Haenam in South Jeolla Province.In Gwangyang, also in South Jeolla Province, two houses collapsed under a landslide, burying a female resident in her 80s under the rubble.The torrential rains forced 145 people to flee their waterlogged homes, including 117 from Haenam and 23 from Jindo. Sixty five of them later returned home while the remaining 80 remain at temporary shelters.More than 90 houses were flooded in Jindo, Haenam and Jangheung in South Jeolla, and 41 commercial buildings and shops also suffered from overflows in Iksan in North Jeolla Province.Nearly 22-thousand hectares of farmland and 27 livestock structures were flooded in South Jeolla Province.The heavy rains canceled 29 flights at five airports including Gimpo and Jeju, and grounded 27 ferries on 19 routes.