WSJ: Biden Administration Reviews US Sanctions Policy on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Biden administration is reportedly revamping its policy on punitive sanctions against adversaries such as North Korea and Iran.The Wall Street Journal on Monday quoted multiple sources as saying that the Biden administration is revamping the way the U.S. uses punitive sanctions, aiming to "stem sweeping pressure campaigns and avoid collateral economic damage."The journal cited people involved in the planning process as saying that the review is aimed at "acting jointly with allies rather than unilaterally."The paper said that the policy overhaul is an about face from that of the Trump administration, which imposed sanctions more frequently as a foreign policy tool than previous U.S. administrations to exert economic pressure against adversaries.It added that such pressure didn't result in any major diplomatic agreements nor did it subdue hostile acts by adversaries, leading to questions about its validity as a stand-alone tool.The journal said that if the Biden administration maintains the use of sanctions, it should be be part of "larger diplomatic efforts in conjunction with allies and related forms of persuasion to meet foreign policy goals."