S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 13th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 13th consecutive month in May on the back of robust exports.According to tentative data from the central Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the country's current account surplus reached ten-point-76 billion U.S. dollars in May, up by eight-point-52 billion dollars from a year earlier.The nation logged a surplus for the 13th straight month since May last year and the latest figure represents a five-fold increase from a year ago.The central bank attributed the gains to a widening trade surplus, which jumped three-point-75 billion dollars on-year to six-point-37 billion dollars in May.Exports jumped by 49 percent on-year to 50-point-three billion dollars, while imports rose 41-point-one percent on-year to 43-point-nine billion dollars.The service sector, on the other hand, posted a deficit of 560 million dollars in May, managing to narrow the shortfall by 90 million dollars from a year earlier.