700,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Arrive from Israel under Swap Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven hundred-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in South Korea from Israel under a bilateral COVID-19 vaccine swap deal.According to the state vaccine task force, the shipment arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.The shots will be transported to cold chain storage facilities in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.South Korea and Israel signed the vaccine swap deal, in which Seoul will receive 700-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month and return the same amount to Israel in multiple phases between September and November.The task force said that the latest shipment was produced in Belgium, and Israel is also using the same vaccines for its own inoculation program this month.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Tuesday that South Korea was selected to receive the vaccines due to expire on July 31, making full use of the country's existing cold chain management system and its capacity to administer them within the month.