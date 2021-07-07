Gov't Extends Current Distancing in Greater Seoul Area thru July 14

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has extended current social distancing protocols in the greater Seoul area by another week, amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in and around the capital.According to the Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, health authorities will defer adopting a more relaxed set of regulations by another week until July 14. Level Two measures under previous regulations will remain effective.The current ban on private gatherings of five or more people will also remain in place during this time.Business hours for indoor sports facilities, karaoke rooms, restaurants and coffee shops will be restricted to 10:00 p.m. with takeouts and deliveries allowed after-hours. Nightlife venues will be forced to shut down for another week.Separately, the government has advised residents in the capital area who have had at least one vaccine shot to continue wearing masks outside. Drinking alcohol at parks and along rivers past 10:00 p.m. is also prohibited.Authorities said the distancing level could be revised upward in accordance with new guidelines should the spread of the virus further escalate over the next week.