Dozens at Nonsan Army Training Camp Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of newly enlisted soldiers at an army training camp have tested positive for COVID-19, as a fourth epidemic wave gains traction in South Korea.According to the Defense Ministry, as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, 37 rookie conscripts at the training center in the central city of Nonsan were confirmed with the coronavirus.Thirty-six of them belong to the same unit and were in the midst of basic training at the base, following two different COVID-19 tests as well as completing their mandatory two-week quarantine.Out of some 400 tested from the unit, about 90 have so far tested negative. Around 200 others are still waiting for their results.One remaining conscript, who belongs to a different unit, also tested positive during his stint in quarantine after a family member was confirmed as a patient.The latest cluster raised cumulative infections among the military population to one-thousand-73.