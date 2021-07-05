BTS' 'Butter' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' second English track "Butter" has stayed at the top of Billboard's main singles chart for the sixth straight week since its May 21 debut.Billboard said on Monday that "Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for a sixth consecutive week, breaking the group's own record for the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart by any Asian act.Of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, "Butter" is reportedly among less than ten songs to spend its first six weeks in the spot.Only one song by a group has ever topped the Hot 100 for more weeks from its debut: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day,” which debuted at No. 1 and dominated the chart for 16 straight weeks.Billboard said that "Butter" drew eleven million U.S. streams and sold 153-thousand-600 downloads, cassette and vinyl combined in the week ending July 1.With its latest feat, BTS has topped the chart eleven times including three times with "Dynamite" and once featuring in a remix version of Jason Deluro's "Savage Love," and another with its Korean-language single "Life Goes On."