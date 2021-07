Photo : YONHAP News

Choe Jae-hyeong, the former head of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) who stepped down from office in June, confirmed speculations that he plans to enter politics.Choe, who has been keeping a low profile since his resignation last week, told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday that he will enter the political arena.Nevertheless, he said he will need more time before making an official announcement. He did not elaborate further on the matter.This is the first time that Choe, who is viewed as a possible contender for next year's presidential race, confirmed his political ambitions to the media.