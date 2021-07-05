Pentagon: U.S. Always Open to Boosting Interoperability with S. Korean Military

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Defense Department says it is always on the lookout for ways to enhance collaboration and joint deployment military operations with their South Korean counterparts to best defend the Korean peninsula.Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. and South Korea are constantly seeking ways to improve their interoperability and the capabilities that their alliance can put into the field and fleet.Kirby made the remarks in response to a question about reports of the South Korean military's successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).While the spokesman advised the reporter to direct the question to the South Korean Defense Ministry, he reiterated that the U.S. takes security commitments to the alliance "very seriously."Kirby’s comments come on the heel of reports on Sunday that the Korean Navy successfully conducted a test launch from a submerged barge, using a variant of Hyunmoo 2B missiles, paving the way for the Asian nation to enter an “elite club” of countries able to design and field its own SLBMs. The South Korean Navy declined to comment on the reports.According to Yonhap News and other media, the Republic of Korea Navy is scheduled to receive the first of its indigenous Dosan Ahn Changho class conventionally powered submarines as early as this month and is expected to be the first vessel capable of carrying SLBMs.The three-thousand-ton submarine is “completing the evaluation of the torpedo decoy launch system,” the report said, citing an unidentified source in the military. The South Korean Navy hopes to improve capabilities against North Korea, especially after the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. agreed in May to lift a missile range cap on Korean weapons.North Korea has successfully test launched SLBMs and may likely be in the process of building a submarine capable of launching them. Its leader Kim Jong-un, who successfully oversaw its first SLBM test in 2016, stressed the need to develop the accuracy and range of SLBMs and its submarines.