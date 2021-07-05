Report: N. Korea Exerting Active Efforts toward Early English Education

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda outlet says North Korea is exerting all-out efforts toward foreign language education in early childhood, including English.According to Tongil Voice on Wednesday, elementary schools in the state are rushing to create large study halls for English language learning, outside of their regular classrooms.Study halls provide a wide range of materials for practicing English which students can check out during recess periods, including books, audio-visual materials and board games, it explained.Presenting one such elementary school in Pyongyang as an exemplary case, Tongil Voice said its halls feature not only books and board games but also large-screen TVs and IT devices, including those with virtual reality capability, to help students learn English in a virtual environment.On the walls are messages such as "English is fun", and "When we know the world, we can glorify the country."The North has also made active efforts toward English education in kindergartens and day care centers.Observers say that North has ramped up early English education in line with the Kim Jong-un regime’s policy to boost its economy, reflecting a global trend in science and technology and acquiring advanced technologies that will serve as a driving force in its future.