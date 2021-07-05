Defense Minister Expresses Shame, Regret over Another Sexual Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook expressed shame and regret over yet another case of alleged sexual assault within the military, just months after the apparent suicide of an Air Force officer following abuse by a colleague.At a biannual meeting with top commanders on Wednesday, Suh expressed the sentiments over the latest case involving an Army general, as it comes at a critical time when the military is shoring up its commitment to address the issue and striving to meet public expectations.The minister pledged to hand down an exacting punishment on the one-star brigadier general as a warning to others, to show that anyone who impairs military discipline will have to face harsh consequences.Suh urged the top commanders to be more sensitive about protecting human rights and root out sexual crimes and to devise measure to rid the military of sexual violence.The brigadier general is accused of sexually assaulting one of his female subordinates after a dinner together. He was relieved of his duties and arrested after the victim reportedly filed a report to her unit.