Yoon, Ahn Agree on Need for Power Change

Photo : KBS News

Former prosecutor general and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl met with minor opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on Wednesday, where the two firmed their view on the need for a transition in presidential power.Spokespersons for each side said that Yoon and Ahn held talks over lunch at a Seoul restaurant and agreed that they were competitors in good faith and partners for cooperation to realize a change of power.The two discussed a range of topics including political, economic, diplomatic and labor issues and saw eye to eye that the Moon Jae-in administration's wrong policy measures on income-led growth, nuclear energy phase-out and universal COVID-19 relief payout must be rectified.They also concurred the political opposition should expand its reach to moderate forces and adopt pragmatic politics that transcend ideological lines.Yoon commended Ahn for the part he played in the opposition's win of the Seoul mayoral by-election, while Ahn paid respects to Yoon's decision to run for president to restore the values of justice and common sense.The two agreed to meet again for talks on policy cooperation.