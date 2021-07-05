Domestic Special Prosecutor Steps Down amid Bribery Allegations

Park Young-soo, a special counsel who had led the probe into then-president Park Geun-hye's influence-peddling scandal, resigned over allegations he had received bribes from a local businessman.



In a statement on Wednesday, Park said he is stepping down as he felt it has become difficult for him to carry out his duties, before issuing an apology over his sudden departure.



Park said he takes moral responsibility for introducing the businessman, known by his surname Kim, to a senior prosecutor, identified by his surname Lee, without looking into Kim's identity at the time.



Kim, who is standing trial for his role in a fraud case involving more than ten billion won, allegedly bribed the senior prosecutor, a police officer and journalists.



Park, however, said he will clarify the false allegations lodged against him in the near future.



Earlier, Park had said he met Kim through a former journalist three years ago, after which they shared meals on two to three occasions. Kim sent Park crabs and fish as holiday gifts, all of which Park believed were not in violation of the anti-graft law.



As for his alleged borrowing of a Porsche from Kim free of charge, Park said he later paid the rental fee of two-point-five million won.