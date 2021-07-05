DP Presidential Hopefuls Discuss Real Estate in 3rd Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Eight presidential hopefuls running in the ruling Democratic Party's primacy race locked horns in their third televised debate on Tuesday, addressing the topic of real estate.Frontrunner Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung called for building quality, spacious rental apartments on public land at locations near subway stations where tenants can live under public rental schemes all their life.He said taxation and transaction restrictions should be imposed on non-residential, speculative properties, while high-ranking public officials owning unneeded real estate should be barred from promotion or appointments.Lee quoted President Moon Jae-in's pledge to make people stop using real estate to earn money.Lee Nak-yon, who served as prime minister under the incumbent administration, again apologized for causing public concerns due to rising real estate prices. He stressed the government's housing supply plan announced in February must be carried out without a hitch, and added that public officials engaging in speculation must be sternly dealt with.He also proposed to create a new ministry on housing to spearhead policy measures.Chung Sye-kyun, who also served as prime minister under the Moon government, vowed to provide two-point-eight million homes in five years, saying that increased supply can help stabilize prices.Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said the real estate policy direction has been right but measures have not been sophisticated enough and that policy side effects from previous administrations are now manifesting.