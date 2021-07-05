Gov't Selects 2 Potential Museum Sites to House Late Samsung Chief's Art Collection

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has narrowed down two candidate locations in Seoul to build a museum to showcase an art collection donated by late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee to the state.Culture Minister Hwang Hee announced on Wednesday that an expert panel commissioned to oversee the exhibit of over 23-thousand donated cultural assets and artworks finalized the basic principles of managing the collection, as well as a step-by-step construction plan for the facility.The government will consider two locations in central Seoul, the first near the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan district, and the second near the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in the downtown Jongno district.While the government has yet to announce details of its construction, officials said the project, may take years, including some two years to catalog the collection of 23,181 artifacts and artwork and an additional three years to conduct preliminary research on the items, according to Min Byoung-chan, director-general at the National Museum of Korea.In the meantime, the government is set to showcase some of the artworks starting with an exhibit at the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art from July 21.A joint exhibition marking the one-year anniversary of the donation is also tentatively scheduled for April next year.