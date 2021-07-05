S. Korean Gov't to Prepare Countermeasures on Aging Society

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will devise measures to ensure that seniors citizens receivehighest attainable standard of health while maintaining sustainability in state finances, as South Korea braces for a superaged society by 2025.The government plans to submit a bill to legally recognize various different types of families in response to a decline in population caused by Korea's rapidly aging population and low birthrates.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki chaired an emergency economic meeting and discussed the impact of changes to the country's population and the government's appropriate response.The government will review introducing a remote medical service scheme to care for patients with disabilities lacking mobility, as officials expects demand for health managers and care providers to likely rise.Authorities will also set up responses to various scenarios regarding a potential imbalance in supply and demand in the workforce, stemming from the the contraction in the nation's population.Women struggling with career disruptions due to childcare responsibilities will be able to access a broader scope of childcare services for elementary school students.The government will also consider the possibility of increasing the amount of time children can spend at school as well as potentially expanding full-day childcare services to help alleviate pressure on parents.