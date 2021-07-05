KDCA: Each Household in Seoul Metro to Be Advised to Get COVID-19 Tested

Photo : YONHAP News

At least one member of each household in the greater Seoul area will be encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 as part of government efforts to preemptively identify "hidden cases" of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced in a briefing a set of measures to strengthen quarantine efforts in the capital region, which logged its highest daily caseload earlier on Wednesday at 990.In addition to the preemptive testing campaign, doctors or pharmacists who notice suspicious symptoms in their patients will be urged to proactively recommend COVID-19 testing. The government also plans to issue administrative orders so more people showing symptoms would get tested.Companies within the region will also be strongly advised to restrain from holding group activities, including post-work gatherings. A return to a remote work system will be encouraged.