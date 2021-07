Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics has posted its highest second quarter operating profit in 12 years, thanks in part to robust demand in TVs and home electronics.The tech giant estimated on Wednesday that its operating profit amounted to one-point-one-trillion won in the April-June period.Its operating profit exceeded one trillion won for the second quarter in a row, after hitting one-point-five trillion won in the previous quarter.The latest figure is a 65-point-five percent increase from the same quarter last year and marks the highest second-quarter operating profit in 12 years since 2009, when it reached one-point-24 trillion won.The company’s sales in the second quarter also jumped 48-point-four percent on-year to 17-point-one trillion won, a fresh high for a second quarter.