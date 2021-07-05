Leaders of S. Korea, Netherlands Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including semiconductors and renewable energy industries.During a virtual summit meeting held on Wednesday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of their countries' diplomatic ties, the two leaders assessed trade expanded by more than 20 percent last year on-year despite the pandemic. They agreed to further grow bilateral trade and investments.They also noted potential synergy in semiconductors, given South Korea's strength in the sector and the Netherlands' strength in manufacturing and equipment sectors. They agreed to solidify their cooperation on chip supply chains.Moon and Rutte also agreed to strengthen cooperation on low-carbon green economy, including renewable energy, hydrogen economy and solar and wind power, as well as innovation.They also shared the understanding that Seoul and Amsterdam are optimal partners in addressing global challenges, such as COVID-19, and pledged to actively cooperate in achieving their mutual goals of inclusive green renewal and carbon neutrality.Regarding Korean Peninsula issues, President Moon said efforts for denuclearization and building lasting peace on the peninsula will continue, while Prime Minister Rutte expressed support for Seoul’s efforts to engage North Korea for peace and prosperity of the region.