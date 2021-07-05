Menu Content

Write: 2021-07-07 19:11:10Update: 2021-07-07 19:14:21

Defense Minister Suh Discusses Alliance with Visiting US Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with a delegation of visiting U.S. Congress members and discussed Seoul-Washington alliance issues. 

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Suh sat down with members of the U.S. Congressional Study Group on Korea(CSGK) at the ministry on Wednesday. Agenda items included the alliance, the Korean Peninsula and regional security cooperation. 

Eight U.S. lawmakers were visiting South Korea as representatives of the bipartisan group, including Ami Bera (D-CA) and Young Kim (R-CA). 

The minister thanked Bera and other U.S. lawmakers for proposing a resolution expressing support for the South Korea-U.S. alliance following the bilateral summit in May, and requested continuous interest and support to expand the scope of the alliance. 

The U.S. delegation stressed the need for the alliance to broaden into a wide range of areas, including vaccine supply chains, climate change, state-of-the-art technologies and cyber security, and promised bipartisan support from Congress.
