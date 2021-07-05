Active-duty General Detained for Alleged Sexual Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

An active-duty brigadier general has been dismissed from service and detained on sexual abuse charges.A military official said Tuesday that the one-star general officer is facing allegations of sexually harassing a fellow female officer in his unit. Military authorities came across the case after the victim reported the incident.The latest case is being regarded seriously, as it comes amid public outrage and scrutiny over the case of a noncommissioned officer who took her own life after she reported she was sexually harassed. It also comes as top military officials, including Defense Minister Suh Wook, have vowed to eradicate sex crimes in the military.Suh was immediately briefed on the latest case and is said to have ordered a thorough investigation.The military plans to place top priority on protecting the victim and to take stern legal measures against the brigadier general in line with what it finds in an active probe.