Gov't to Slap 10-Day Biz Suspension for Breaching Quarantine Rules Starting Thursday

Write: 2021-07-08 10:43:21Update: 2021-07-08 11:49:49

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, businesses will face a ten-day suspension with a single violation of social distancing protocols. 

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Thursday, new enforcement regulations on the prevention and management of infectious diseases went into effect as of 12 a.m. 

Under the so-called "one-strike-and-you're-out" system, businesses that violate social distancing requirements including the limit on the number of customers on premises, operating hours, electronic logging and mandatory masks will be ordered to immediately shut down operations for ten days without prior notice. 

Those violating such rules multiple times will be subject to incremental business suspensions of 20 days and three months before having to indefinitely shut down operations. 

Inspectors plan to monitor businesses' practices, starting with high-risk facilities in the greater Seoul area given a rapid spike in COVID-19 infections in the region.
