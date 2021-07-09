Heavy Rain in Southern Region Cause 3 Casualties; 845 People Evacuated

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of casualties from the heavy rains pelting down on southern provinces has climbed to three while nearly 850 people fled to safety, ever since the storms began four days ago.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Thursday, a man in his 60s suffered a leg fracture from a landslide in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province the previous day.Earlier in the week, two women, in Haenam and Gwangyang in South Jeolla died; one drowned from a flash flood while the other was found dead among the debris of her house after it collapsed under a landslide.Meanwhile, 845 people from 501 households were evacuated, including 532 people in Jindo, 162 in Haenam and 74 in Jangheung in South Jeolla Province. Nine people in South Gyeongsang Province and one in Busan also fled their homes.They were taken to makeshift shelters or other lodging facilities but most of them, or 757 people, were allowed to return home later after the rains eased up.Over 25-thousand hectares of farmland were flooded so far while 951 public and private facilities suffered rain damages.