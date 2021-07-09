S. Korean Prime Minister Calls for Inclusive Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says inclusive recovery is what the nation needs right now.Kim made the remark on Thursday when he spoke before the National Assembly about the government’s 33 trillion won-supplementary budget plan which includes a new round of COVID-19 relief payouts to households in the lower 80-percent income bracket.He stressed that what could be regarded as a period of recovery and progress for some should not become a cause of setback and disappointment for others.On the coverage of the relief payments, Kim said though it would have been desirable to come up with a way that would satisfy all people, the government had to face the reality of restrictions in its means and situation.He asked for understanding from those who would be excluded from receiving relief payouts, stressing that the nation, as a community, should prioritize those who are facing harder times.The prime minister said the spirit of solidarity and cooperation is what we most need right now.