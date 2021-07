Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the presidential office says the top office humbly accepts criticism that quarantine authorities’ slow response played a part in the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Seoul metro area.Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Cheol-hee made the remarks on Thursday when he appeared on a radio program.He said the resurgence of infections came amid the government’s efforts to help those struggling under financial burden and to address the public’s fatigue over strict quarantine regulations.Characterizing the current virus situation as the "final obstacle" to achieving herd immunity, Lee said the government is asking the public to again observe quarantine protocols as the country heads to the finish line.