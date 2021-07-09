Italian Newspaper Mentions Pope Francis' Potential Visit to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

An Italian newspaper has mentioned the possibility of Pope Francis visiting North Korea.The daily la Repubblica reported Wednesday that the pope is recovering from a recent colon surgery and is already thinking about his duties set to resume next month.It said that amid long-standing lockdowns around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, His Holiness is strongly hoping to resume his overseas travels for global peace and diplomatic initiatives. It said in addition to his scheduled visits to Hungary and Slovakia in September, the Holy See is open to the possibility of the pope visiting Lebanon and North Korea in the future.la Repubblica referred to National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won’s remark at a Roman Catholic event in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Monday that the government is pushing for the pope’s visit to North Korea.It added Park may have discussed with two other major attendees at the event, Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea Archbishop Alfred Xuereb and Archbishop of Gwangju Hyginus Kim Hee-joong, on the matter.The report said the papal appointment of Lazarus You Heung-sik, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Daejeon, as a secretary-level official at the Vatican is another signal regarding his potential visit to the North, calling You a strong supporter for Francis’ visit to the communist nation.