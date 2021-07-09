Politics Preliminary Candidate Registrations for 2022 Pres. Race to Begin Monday

South Korea's election agency will begin accepting preliminary registrations from candidates for next year's presidential race next Monday.



The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Thursday the registration period will begin on July 12, which is 240 days prior to the March 9 election, and run through February 12.



Those wishing to register must hand in a 60 million won deposit and submit documents regarding eligibility to run for office, criminal records, and education to the election watchdog.



Those who register will be allowed to set up a campaign office and hire up to ten paid employees. The registered candidates can also canvass on the phone, through texts or emails, and publish a book on election pledges.



Preliminary candidates and political party primary candidates are allowed to form a supporters' association and collect up to two-point-57 billion won, or five percent of 51-point-39 billion won, the cap on campaign spending.



If a potential candidate is a public official, such as the head of a municipal government, they must resign prior to preliminary registration.



Final registrations for candidates will open for two days starting February 13.