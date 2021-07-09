Ruling DP to Announce 6 Finalists Advancing to Primaries on Sunday

Competition is heating up as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to wrap up its preliminary round of presidential primaries with its last televised debate on Thursday afternoon.
A three-day survey to select six finalists will begin on Friday, and the party will announce a list of contenders advancing to the primaries on Sunday. Members of the party as well as the public at large will take part in the survey.
Meanwhile, Realmeter ran a survey of one-thousand-six adults on Tuesday and Wednesday. Among the 344 participants who identified themselves as DP supporters, 50-point-three percent chose Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung as their favorite candidate.
Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon came in second at 30-point-five percent, while former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae ranked third at ten-point-three percent.
The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.