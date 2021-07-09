Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Chief Expects Yoon Seok-youl to Participate in Pres. Primaries

Write: 2021-07-08 14:48:29Update: 2021-07-08 14:59:28

PPP Chief Expects Yoon Seok-youl to Participate in Pres. Primaries

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok said former Prosecutor-General and opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl will likely participate in the party primaries set to start in late August.

Appearing on a KBS radio program on Thursday, Lee said this is based on tips from numerous intelligence sources, adding that he hasn't detected signs that Yoon is considering joining a different party.

Lee compared the primaries to a long-distance commute, and said chasing an inter-city bus to the next stop on a taxi is not easy, and that Yoon will eventually decide to board the bus on time.

As for former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) chief Choe Jae-hyeong, who expressed his political ambitions for the first time on Wednesday, Lee predicted that Choe will also enter the primaries with other potential candidates.

The PPP leader said four candidates will advance to the main primaries after two preliminary rounds.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >