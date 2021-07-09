PPP Chief Expects Yoon Seok-youl to Participate in Pres. Primaries

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok said former Prosecutor-General and opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl will likely participate in the party primaries set to start in late August.Appearing on a KBS radio program on Thursday, Lee said this is based on tips from numerous intelligence sources, adding that he hasn't detected signs that Yoon is considering joining a different party.Lee compared the primaries to a long-distance commute, and said chasing an inter-city bus to the next stop on a taxi is not easy, and that Yoon will eventually decide to board the bus on time.As for former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) chief Choe Jae-hyeong, who expressed his political ambitions for the first time on Wednesday, Lee predicted that Choe will also enter the primaries with other potential candidates.The PPP leader said four candidates will advance to the main primaries after two preliminary rounds.