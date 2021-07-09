Menu Content

Politics

Ruling DP to Consider Universal Relief Payouts When Reviewing Extra Budget

Write: 2021-07-08 14:53:50Update: 2021-07-08 15:27:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday said it will reflect opinions from its Assembly members when reviewing the government's bill for a second supplementary budget to finance a new round of COVID-19 relief programs.

This comes after a majority of the DP's lawmakers, during a general assembly meeting on Wednesday, called for adjustments to the bill to offer a universal relief payout, rather than limiting it to those in the lower 80-percent income bracket.

DP Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung said democracy and parliamentary principles can function properly only when the government and the ruling party jointly deliberate on a budget plan.

Floor spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said a possible universal payout will be on the agenda when the budget and accounts committee meet July 15 and 16 to review the budget bill.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who gave a policy speech at the Assembly on Thursday, however, questioned how the ruling party plans to secure the additional funds if they decide to expand the coverage.
