Ruling DP to Consider Universal Relief Payouts When Reviewing Extra Budget

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday said it will reflect opinions from its Assembly members when reviewing the government's bill for a second supplementary budget to finance a new round of COVID-19 relief programs.This comes after a majority of the DP's lawmakers, during a general assembly meeting on Wednesday, called for adjustments to the bill to offer a universal relief payout, rather than limiting it to those in the lower 80-percent income bracket.DP Floor Leader Yun Ho-jung said democracy and parliamentary principles can function properly only when the government and the ruling party jointly deliberate on a budget plan.Floor spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said a possible universal payout will be on the agenda when the budget and accounts committee meet July 15 and 16 to review the budget bill.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who gave a policy speech at the Assembly on Thursday, however, questioned how the ruling party plans to secure the additional funds if they decide to expand the coverage.