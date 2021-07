Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. talked on the phone on Thursday and discussed subsequent steps to the presidential summit held in May.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said chief nuclear negotiator Noh Kyu-duk held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim in the morning to confer on ways to swiftly implement agreements reached between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden during their summit. They also discussed ways to make substantive progress in achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The phone call comes 17 days after the two envoys met for their first face-to-face meeting in Seoul last month.Sung Kim also talked on the phone on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, and discussed Korean Peninsula issues.